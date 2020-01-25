Kejriwal asks Amit Shah: ‘Who took care of BJP supporters’ children’s education at time of inflation’

Kejriwal further said that Shah remembered his supporters at the time of election. (IE photo)

Taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent visit to a BJP supporter’s house, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the minister must ask his party supporters who took care of their children’s education at time of inflation.

Shah posted two photos on Twitter in which he can be seen visiting the house of a BJP supporter. Kejriwal retweeted Shah’s post, saying, “You must ask BJP supporters, who took care of their children’s education for five years, who provided 24 hours of electricity to them, when you have caused so much inflation, who are those who made electricity, bus travel free for them. These are all people of my family, I have taken care of them as an elder son.”

Kejriwal further said that Shah remembered his supporters at the time of election. “Sir, you remembered him at the time of election. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In five years, we have changed Delhi together,” he said in another tweet.