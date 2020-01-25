Kejriwal asks Amit Shah: ‘Who took care of BJP supporters’ children’s education at time of inflation’

By: |
Published: January 25, 2020 2:28:41 PM

Shah posted two photos on Twitter in which he can be seen visiting the house of a BJP supporter.

Amit Shah, BJP, Arvind Kejriwal, delhi assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister, Home Minister, free education, free electricityKejriwal further said that Shah remembered his supporters at the time of election. (IE photo)

Taking a dig at Home Minister Amit Shah over his recent visit to a BJP supporter’s house, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the minister must ask his party supporters who took care of their children’s education at time of inflation.

Shah posted two photos on Twitter in which he can be seen visiting the house of a BJP supporter. Kejriwal retweeted Shah’s post, saying, “You must ask BJP supporters, who took care of their children’s education for five years, who provided 24 hours of electricity to them, when you have caused so much inflation, who are those who made electricity, bus travel free for them. These are all people of my family, I have taken care of them as an elder son.”

Related News

Kejriwal further said that Shah remembered his supporters at the time of election. “Sir, you remembered him at the time of election. We are all like a family of 2 crore people in Delhi. In five years, we have changed Delhi together,” he said in another tweet.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kejriwal asks Amit Shah ‘Who took care of BJP supporters’ children’s education at time of inflation’
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1India’s ‘passive’ foreign policy yielding to one advancing its interests: US official
2Nepal invites PM Modi and Imran to Sagarmatha dialogue
3Mamata Banerjee to wield paintbrush during her protest against CAA and NRC