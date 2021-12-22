Kejriwal apologised to Majithia, now runs liquor mafia in Delhi with Akali MLA: Navjot Singh Sidhu

In another tweet, Sidhu also slammed Captain Amarinder Singh for defending Majithia.

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu today slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of running a liquor mafia racket in the national capital in connivance with an MLA of the Shiromani Akali Dal. Sidhu made the remarks on Twitter while sharing the apology letter Kejriwal had written to Majithia after the latter had filed a defamation case against the Delhi CM.

“AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal first said ‘Sorry Sir’ to Majithia now they run liquor mafia in Delhi in partnership with Akali MLA Deep Malhotra and allow Badal buses to Delhi Airport but not PRTC buses. AAP backs 75-25 system, so they are saying FIR based on ED & STF report is a stunt,” said Sidhu on Twitter.

AAP Chief @ArvindKejriwal first said “Sorry Sir” to Majithia now they run liquor mafia in Delhi in partnership with Akali MLA Deep Malhotra and allow Badal buses to Delhi Airport bt not PRTC buses. AAP backs 75-25 system, so they are saying FIR based on ED & STF report is a stunt pic.twitter.com/KWYDepQJMf — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 22, 2021

In another tweet, Sidhu also slammed Captain Amarinder Singh for defending Majithia. “Capt Amarinder Singh, High Court gave STF report to you on 1 Feb 2018 with direction to proceed as per law. Today you are defending Majithia, teaming with Badals and openly fooling people of Punjab by saying that report is only with HC in sealed cover hence action cant be taken on it,” said Sidhu.

–@capt_amarinder High Court gave STF report to you on 1 Feb 2018 with direction to proceed as per law. Today you are defending Majithia, teaming with Badals and openly fooling people of Punjab by saying that report is only with HC in sealed cover hence action cant be taken on it pic.twitter.com/ASd8pk2tn3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) December 22, 2021

He also said that a vote for Akalis is a vote for Captain and vice-versa. Amarinder Singh had said that a wrong case was filed against Bikram Singh Majithia.

It may be recalled that the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a lookout notice against Bikram Singh Majithia at the request of Punjab Police. The lookout notice will now prevent Majithia from leaving India.

Akali leader Majithia has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act based on a 2018 status report of a probe filed by the Special Task Force into a drug racket case.