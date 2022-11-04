Keeping a close eye on developments: India on Imran Khan gun attack

India on Thursday said it is keeping a “close” eye on developments relating to the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan during a protest march in Pakistan’s Wazirabad. “This is something that we are closely keeping an eye on and we will continue to monitor the ongoing developments,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in response to a question at a media briefing, as quoted by PTI.

Imran Khan was injured when an unidentified gunman had opened fire on the container-mounted-truck that was carrying him during his protest march in the eastern city of Wazirabad. The incident had taken place at the Allahwala Chowk in the Punjab province.

The ex-Pakistan PM led the march to capital Islamabad demanding early elections.

Khan, 70, had received a bullet injury in his leg and was being taken to Lahore, said Asad Umar, a senior leader of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Senator Faisal Javed, who was injured when a bullet grazed his face, said that a party worker was killed during the attack, while another was severely injured, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack on the PTI chief.

“Condemn the cowardly attack on Imran Khan & pray for his swift recovery,” Mehbooba tweeted.

Further, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered a probe into the incident.

“I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident. I pray for the recovery and health of PTI chairman and other injured people,” Sharif tweeted.