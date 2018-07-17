​​​
  3. Keep your iPhone! BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar stuns Kumaraswamy, returns expensive gifts – Here’s why

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has returned an iPhone and an expensive bag offered to him by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 17, 2018 4:27 PM
The expensive gifts given to BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar by Karnataka government (Twitter)

BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar has returned an iPhone and an expensive bag offered to him by Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. The gifts were offered to the BJP MP by Karnataka government in lieu of participating in all MPs’ meeting to discuss the Cauvery issue, according to Chandrasekhar. While publicly returning the expensive gifts to Karnataka chief minister on Twitter, Chandrasekhar also attacked the former, saying why the public money was being used for such expensive gifts when many in the state were being denied salaries.

The Apple iPhone X costs around Rs 1 lakh in India.

“Dear @CMofKarnataka @hd_kumaraswamy – Thnk u 4 convng all MPs tmrw to discuss Cauvery issue. But why is ur govt sendng expnsve phones to MPs? U claim Austerity; pourkarmikas r being denied salaries, but pub money used 4 ths kind of expnsve gifts? ???? Im returng thm to u,” the BJP MP tweeted.

The Monsoon session of Parliament begins tomorrow.

