Kedarnath temple: Gates of famed Lord Shiva temple to open on May 9

By: | Published: March 4, 2019 1:41 PM

The gates of the famed temple dedicated to Lord Shiva will be opened at 5.35 am on May 9, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti official Harish  Gaud said.

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on May 9 (File photo)

The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath will be thrown open for devotees on May 9.

The gates of the famed temple dedicated to Lord Shiva will be opened at 5.35 am on May 9, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti official Harish  Gaud said.

The date and timing for the opening of the famed temple was announced at Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday, he said.

Omkareshwar temple of Ukhimath is where  an idol of Kedarnath is worshipped during his winter sojourn.

The date and time for the reopening of the temple gates were announced in the presence of the chief priest of the temple Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, local Brahmins, teerth purohits and devotees.

One of the famous four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath, located at a height of around 11,755 feet above the sea level, is closed for devotees annually during winter when it becomes snowbound.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kedarnath temple: Gates of famed Lord Shiva temple to open on May 9
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition