Kedarnath temple: Gates of famed Lord Shiva temple to open on May 9

Portals of Kedarnath to reopen on May 9 (File photo)

The sacred portals of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath will be thrown open for devotees on May 9.

The gates of the famed temple dedicated to Lord Shiva will be opened at 5.35 am on May 9, Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti official Harish Gaud said.

The date and timing for the opening of the famed temple was announced at Omkareshwar temple, Ukhimath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Monday, he said.

Omkareshwar temple of Ukhimath is where an idol of Kedarnath is worshipped during his winter sojourn.

The date and time for the reopening of the temple gates were announced in the presence of the chief priest of the temple Rawal Bhimashankar Ling, local Brahmins, teerth purohits and devotees.

One of the famous four Himalayan shrines of Uttarakhand, Kedarnath, located at a height of around 11,755 feet above the sea level, is closed for devotees annually during winter when it becomes snowbound.