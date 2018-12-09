Kedarnath box office collection: Despite ban, Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer rakes up this healthy amount in 2 days

Kedarnath box office collection: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan (Twitter)

Kedarnath box office collection: M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story actor Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan starrer Kedarnath has collected 17 crore in just two days. After garnering 7.25 crore on Friday, the film picked up on Saturday and raked up 9.75 crore. “Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz,” noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. Kedarnath opened to a extremely mixed reviews but so far the movie has been doing a healthy business at the box-office. “Kedarnath takes a healthy start… Biz picked up during the course of the day… Sat and Sun biz crucial… Fri ₹ 7.25 cr. India biz,” Adarsh tweeted yesterday.

Kedarnath, which is based on devasting 2013 Uttarakhand floods, has been in the news for wrong resons. The movie depicts the love story of a Muslim porter and a Hindu girl on a pilgrimage to Kedarnath, releases Friday. Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan portray the lead characters in the movie.

#Kedarnath gathers momentum on Day 2… Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 34.48%… Should witness an upward trend on Day 3 [Sun] as well… Fri 7.25 cr, Sat 9.75 cr. Total: ₹ 17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 9, 2018

A ban has been imposed on the screening of the film “Kedarnath” in seven districts of Uttarakhand in view of protests by Hindu outfits. The decision has been taken by District Magistrates concerned in view of the situation prevailing in their areas, ADG (law and order)Ashok Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI on Friday. Those seeking a ban on the film accused it of hurting Hindu sentiments and alleged that it was promoting love jihad.

WATCH: Kedarnath movie trailer

There will be no screening of the film in seven districts of the state where Hindu outfits have protested against the film burning effigies of film-makers, he said. The districts where the film has been banned include Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Pauri, Tehri and Almora, the ADG said. The district magistrates of Nainital and Udham Singh Nagar had on Thursday imposed a ban on the screening of the film.

The director of Kedarnath Abhishek Kapoor has urged the Uttarakhand government to lift a ban on the movie. “I plead with the Uttarakhand government to please lift the ban on my film ‘Kedarnath’. It is an attempt to bring peace, harmony and healing to the people of this country. Please don’t deprive us of this opportunity,” Kapoor tweeted.