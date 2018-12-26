KCR’s Third Front push gets Akhilesh Yadav’s backing, SP chief to visit Hyderabad soon

KCR Akhilesh Yadav meeting – File pic

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday welcomed the efforts of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to bring all opposition parties under one umbrella to take on the BJP in 2019 general elections. Yadav told reporters that he will soon visit Hyderabad to meet KCR to discuss the prospects of a federal front sans the Congress and BJP.

“Efforts to bring all parties together have been ongoing for many months; I congratulate Telangana Chief Minister for working in this direction. He has been trying to bring together a federal front, I will go to Hyderabad to meet him,” he said.

KCR is currently on a nationwide tour, meeting leaders of regional parties who are opposed to the BJP and Congress. He has already met his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee. KCR had informed that he will also meet SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati to seek their support to materialise the Third Front which according to him will work top prevent both the national parties – BJP and Congress from coming back to power.

The Telangana Chief Minister’s recent outreach comes just a few days after his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) retained power in the southern state with a brute majority. After the result was out, KCR had declared that he would play a major role at the national level.

During his visit to Kolkata on Monday, KCR had said that he is on a mission to form a non-Congress, non-BJP front and that a concrete plan will be released soon. Rao said that he has discussed matters of mutual interest and also matters of national politics with both Naveen Patnaik and Mamata Banerjee.

“Our dialogue will continue. Very shortly I think, we may come out with a concrete plan.. wait for the appropriate time… You will see things happening very shortly,” Rao said.

KCR’s announcement for a Third Front comes close on the heels of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu’s pitch for a Grand Alliance of non-BJP parties under Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s leadership. However, leaders like Mayawati, Akhilesh and Mamata are learnt to have expressed reservations over Rahul’s style of leadership and have opposed his candidature for the PM’s post.

When Banerjee was recently asked about TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu’s pitch for projecting Rahul as the PM nominee of the proposed Grand Alliance, she said it was not the right time to decide the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition.