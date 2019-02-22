KCR’s poll gambit: Telangana govt proposes to waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh

By: | Published: February 22, 2019 4:00 PM

The budget reflected the major electoral promises made by TRS, with thrust on welfare schemes. Under the investment support scheme 'Rythu Bandhu', the government is currently extending support of Rs 4,000 per acre per crop season amounting to Rs 8,000 per annum.

Telangana government, K Chandrasekhar Rao, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Telangana budget, KCR, farm loan waivers for telangana farmers“Towards this, an amount of Rs 6,000 crore is proposed,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also holds the finance portfolio, said while presenting the vote-on-account budget for 2019-20 in the legislative assembly.

The Telangana government Friday proposed to waive all agriculture term loans up to Rs 1 lakh outstanding as on December 11, 2018. “Towards this, an amount of Rs 6,000 crore is proposed,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who also holds the finance portfolio, said while presenting the vote-on-account budget for 2019-20 in the legislative assembly. He noted that his party, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), had promised the loan waiver before the December 7, 2018 assembly elections.

The budget reflected the major electoral promises made by TRS, with thrust on welfare schemes. Under the investment support scheme ‘Rythu Bandhu’, the government is currently extending support of Rs 4,000 per acre per crop season amounting to Rs 8,000 per annum. “I propose to increase this support to Rs 5,000 per acre per crop. The total support in a year will be Rs 10,000 per acre,” Rao said.

Also read: Jaish-e-Mohammed module busted: Uttar Pradesh ATS nabs two suspected JeM men from Saharanpur

To redeem another election promise, the government proposed to introduce unemployment allowance of Rs 3,016 per month to the eligible. “The details of the scheme are being worked out,” he added. The ‘Aasara’ pensions, covering the aged, widows, single women, beedi workers, people suffering from filariasis, handloom workers and toddy-tappers, are proposed to be increased from Rs 1,000 per month to Rs 2,016. “For differently-abled persons, I propose to increase their monthly pension from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,016,” the Chief Minister said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. KCR’s poll gambit: Telangana govt proposes to waive farm loans up to Rs 1 lakh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition