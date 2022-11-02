KCR working with PM Modi, only Rahul Gandhi can lead Opposition: Kharge leads charge against TRS in Hyderabad

Accusing the K Chandrasekhar Rao government of siding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday declared that only Rahul Gandhi is capable of bringing the Opposition together to fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Calling out Telangana Chief Minister KCR, Gandhi said that the TRS only engages in ‘drama’ before the elections, but takes orders from PM Modi.

On Tuesday, the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Hyderabad. After getting elected as the party president, Kharge joined Gandhi’s march in Hyderabad. Kharge accused the ruling TRS of working hand-in-hand with the BJP and declared that only Gandhi is fit to lead an Opposition alliance against the BJP in 2024.

“Whenever we used to oppose any bill in Parliament, they (TRS) used to support BJP but they still say that they’ll bring a non-BJP govt. If anybody has to bring a non-BJP govt, it’s us who’ll form a non-BJP govt under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership,” said Kharge, as reported by ANI.



Accusing KCR of acting under PM Modi’s orders, Gandhi said, “Whenever there’s any bill in Parliament, TRS supports BJP & diverts attention from Opposition issues. BJP & TRS work together. Your CM (KCR) does drama before polls but he’s in direct line with PM Modi. PM Modi gives orders to your CM on phone.”



Earlier, KCR had expressed his desire to form a non-Congress Opposition front against the BJP in the run up to the 2024 general elections. He had travelled extensively and met several regional leaders like JD(S) national president Deve Gowda, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and NCP’s Sharad Pawar among others.

Additionally, KCR not welcoming PM Modi on his visit to Hyderabad in July didn’t go down well with BJP, with the party accusing him of not only disrespecting the “individual but the institution” as well. With PM Modi attacking KCR on his home-turf over dynastic politics, the cracks between the two leaders had widened, at least publicly.