‘Get-together of day-dreamers’: BJP’s dig as Telangana CM KCR meets Nitish Kumar in Patna

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR, on Wednesday arrived in Patna where he met his Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. The visit comes just days after Nitish flipped sides to snap ties with the BJP and reunite with the Opposition.

KCR’s visit assumes significance in view of the calls for a united opposition of like-minded parties to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

KCR was seen arriving at the Patna airport where he was welcomed by the Chief Minister of Bihar. KCR sported a fedora hat and posed for pictures while being welcomed with flower bouquets by the CM and deputy CM.

Addressing a function in Patna alongside KCR, Kumar made a veiled attack on the BJP.

“Your adversaries speak a lot against you. Little do they realize what stuff you are made of. You were the one whose single-minded struggle led to the creation of Telangana. The people will never desert you,” Kumar said.

KCR, who spoke in Hindi, in a brief speech referred to Bihar as being the land of ‘kranti’ (revolution).

Meanwhile, taking a jibe at the meeting, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was the deputy CM for over a decade with Kumar as the CM in the NDA government in Bihar, told reporters that it was a “get-together of two day dreamers.”

“It is a meeting of two daydreamers who have no standing in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,”, he said, adding that the meeting was the “latest comedy show of opposition unity.”

Rao handed over Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the Galwan clashes in 2020. Apart from this, Rao also gave away cheques of Rs five lakh each to family members of 12 migrant labourers from Bihar who died in a fire in Hyderabad in March.

Notably, KCR is trying to build a third front to counter the BJP and has called on various opposition leaders, including Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, and Akhilesh Yadav. KCR has been a vocal critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.