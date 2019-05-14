KC Venugopal says several BJP MLAs will join Congress after Lok Sabha election results

Senior Congress leader KC Venugopal has claimed that several BJP MLAs will switch to the grand old party after the declaration of Lok Sabha elections results on May 23. The remark comes amid BJP's Karnataka unit president BS Yeddyurappa claiming that over 20 Congress MLAs in Karnataka are unhappy with the government and they might take any decision any time soon. Venugopal rubbished BJP leader's claim and said that the saffron party can't destabilise the coalition government in Karnataka. Exuding confidence that a Congress-led government will be installed at the Centre, he said that people of the country are now very much for a change and that will happen on May 23. "Then how can they (BJP) destabilise the Karnataka government after May 23? We are not going to poach any MLAs from the BJP, but naturally they will come to the Congress after May 23. Naturally that is going to happen," he told reporters on Monday in Kalburagi. Yeddyurappa had recently said the longevity of the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka will depend on the stand taken by about 20 disgruntled Congress MLAs after the Lok Sabha election results. "More than 20 Congress legislators are not happy with the present government. They might take any decision any time soon. Let us wait and see," he had told news agency ANI last week. Result of the Lok Sabha elections will be declared on May 23. The Karnataka Legislative Assembly has 224 seats. While the BJP has 104 MLAs, Congress has 77 MLAs and JD(S) has 37 MLAs. The Congress and JD(S) formed a post-poll alliance under HD kumaraswamy's leadership to keep the BJP at bay. The coalition government also enjoys the support of BSP's lone MLA and one independent legislator. While Lok Sabha elections to 28 parliamentary seats in Karnataka took place in two different phases on April 18 and April 23, bypolls to two assembly seats - Chincholi and Kundgol will be held on May 19. Results will be declared on May 23.