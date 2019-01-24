KC Venugopal gains big in AICC reshuffle, replaces Ashok Gehlot as general secretary (organisation)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed senior party leader KC Venugopal as the general secretary (organisation) in the recent reshuffle. He replaces Ashok Gehlot who was appointed as the Chief Minister of Rajasthan last month.

In a press communique released yesterday, the party said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has appointed Venugopal as AICC general secretary (organisation) with immediate effect. He will, however, continue in his role as AICC general secretary in-charge for Karnataka.

The press note also appreciated the contribution of Ashok Gehlot as the AICC general secretary (organisation).

The general secretary (organisation) is a very powerful post in the Congress party. The elevation of Venugopal to the post means that he will now have the task of chalking out the strategy and policy matters for the party.

Venugopal, 55, comes from Kerala. He is a Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha. It is believed that Rahul has entrusted him with higher responsibilities for his good work as Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka. During the recent crisis withing the Congress in Karnataka, it was Venugopal who proved his mettle by tackling it smoothly.

Venugopal is also a member of the nine-member Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the Congress. He had also served as MoS for Power and MoS for Civil Aviation in the Congress-led UPA II government.

