Kaziranga clash claims 2 civilian’s lives and 18 policemen injured: Nagaon SP

A clash among the civilians and the police have resulted in the death of two civillians and 18 injured policemen following an eviction drive, as per reports from news agency ANI.

The eviction process comes as an implemention of an earlier court order passed by Guwahati high court directing the Kaliabor subdivisional office to shift from the village. The 190 families of Banderdubi mostly depend on mustard cultivation which is normally carried out in the dry season on the floodplains of the Mora Diphlu river, a tributary of the Brahmaputra. Across the river is Kaziranga, home of the one horned rhino.

The villagers fear that they will not be welcomed in any other place and will be hunted down as they are Bangladeshi refugees. But seems that the authorities are determined to carry out the eviction process and a team of 30 armed policemen are stationed near the highway.

The villagers have been living for several decades but unsure of the consequences earlier agreed to vacate the area in liu of the compensation granted by the government.

Following the outbreak of the violence, section 144 has been imposed.