‘Kaushal Rath’ flagged off in MP to help generate employment

“I am a juggler who has vowed to turn MP into a prosperous state,” Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde today flagged off a bus, christened “Kaushal Rath” or “Skill on Wheels”, aimed at generating employment in the state. The Kaushal Rath would cover schools, colleges and other educational institutions in all 51 districts of Madhya Pradesh and register candidates for jobs as per their interest, said Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Hegde. He called it a unique initiative of his ministry and said that the aim was to reach out to every village in the country to help the youth realise their potential. Hegde added that the initiative was not about polls or votes but about the government supporting people to achieve their dreams. Speaking at the function in his Assembly constituency Budhni, the MP CM hit back at the opposition which recently labelled him a “madari” (juggler).

“I am a juggler who has vowed to turn MP into a prosperous state,” Chouhan said. In an apparent reference to the state government’s decision to waive off power bills of the poor, Chouhan said that he was a “madari” who, with his skill, could turn electricity bills of the people to “zero”.

The Madhya Pradesh Skill Development and Employment Generation Board chairman Hemant Deshmukh said that the Kaushal Rath bus would be accompanied by other vehicles that would move around with counsellors to guide and help people, especially school dropouts and the unemployed, get jobs.