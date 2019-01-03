Kati Patang! GST hits kite industry in Gujarat, sales down. Watch what traders have to say

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government was committed to bringing 99 per cent products under 18 per cent tax slab. (PTI)

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has hit kite-industry in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Several traders in the kite market claim that GST has brought down the sales and workers are leaving due to less wages. The GST was rolled out on July 1, 2017.

Speaking on the slowdown, a shopkeeper told ANI: “Market (for Makar Sankranti) would start at 8th month (September) but now we are in 2019 and it hasn’t started yet. For this reason, the number of traders has come down. Even new workers are getting less pay due to which they are moving away and are now running their own e-rickshaws where they get Rs 500 by end of the day.”

Another shopkeeper echoed the same view and said: “The position of business has gone down by 50 per cent after GST came into force. We pay GST but don’t get anything as traders don’t take bill…. traders say they don’t need GST.”

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that the government was committed to bringing 99 per cent products under 18 per cent tax slab. In an interview, the prime minister also said that the government has proposed the minimum turnover limit for GST to increase from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 75 lakh.

“But some states had reservations (during GST council meet). But we will get it done in future,” PM Modi said.