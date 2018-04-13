Kathua-Unnao rape cases: BJP mocks Rahul Gandhi’s midnight march, says Congress must end ‘pick-and-choose’ policy

Kathua-Unnao rape cases: As the entire nation fumes over the horrendous cases of rape in Kathua and Unnao, the Bharatiya Janata Party today blamed the rival opposition for communalising the incidents.

BJP, which is facing flak over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, slammed the opposition parties for doing "dangerous politics". Addressing a press conference in the national capital today, party spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi defended the two BJP MLAs, who had joined a rally against the police probe in Kathua rape case, claiming that they were "misled" into joining the protest. She added that no action will be taken against the BJP MLAs until the probe is over. "Party has already condemned this act, two individuals (BJP J&K ministers) were misled and misguided by people. Lesson to them is not to believe one side or the other and let the law take its course," Lekhi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Lekhi further alleged that the Bar Association of Jammu president B S Slathia, who spearheaded the protest in Kathua, was Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s polling agent in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. The BJP spokesperson also took a jibe at Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s midnight candle march in New Delhi saying that crimes were committed against the women in 1984 riots, but no candlelight march was led on that issue.

“The pick-and-choose policy has to stop. They are playing politics over the issues. You see their plan, first they shout ‘minority minority’, then ‘Dalit Dalit’, and now ‘women women’ and then try to somehow fix blame of state issues on the Centre. All this while ignoring the strict action being taken by state governments,” she added.

Speaking on the Kathua incident, Lekhi mentioned that a fair investigation was being done in the case and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which has arrested six to seven people so far. Talking about the Unnao rape case, Lekhi said that the incident happened last year and that the victim did not mention the name of the BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at that time. Lekhi added that the victim wrote a letter to PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, mentioning the name of the legislator and legal proceedings began soon after.

The Kathua and Unnao rape cases have taken the country by storm. An eight-year-old girl from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community was brutally raped and murder in January in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district. In the Unnao case, the victim has alleged she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar at his residence on June 4, 2017. On April 8, the victim and her family tried to commit suicide outside Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. The father later died in police custody, putting the BJP government in the state on the backfoot.