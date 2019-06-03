Kathua rape-murder case: Verdict likely to be pronounced on June 10

Updated: June 3, 2019 7:31:02 PM

The Kathua case made the headlines after some lawyers prevented the Crime Branch from filing a charge sheet in the case. Following this, the Supreme Court shifted the case out of Jammu and Kashmir to the district and sessions court in Pathankot.

The incident happened last year in J&K?s Kathua. (IE)

The judgement of the Kathua rape and murder case is expected to be pronounced on June 10. The trial which began a year ago is about to be complete with final hearings scheduled for Tuesday.

Later, the crime branch took over the investigation from the local police and filed the charge-sheet in April 2018. As per the charge sheet, a minor girl was allegedly raped in Kathua district after having been kept sedated for four days before she was bludgeoned to death.

The probe agency in its charge sheet claimed that the girl’s abduction, rape and killing was part of a planned strategy to remove a nomadic community from the area. The girl was kidnapped on January 10 last year, it says.

After taking over the case, the crime branch arrested eight people including a minor and two police officials who were accused of destruction of crucial evidence. It arrested a Head Constable and a sub-inspector who allegedly took Rs 4 lakh and destroyed evidence in the case. The district and sessions judge slapped the charges of rape and murder against seven out of the eight accused.

The trial against the minor is yet to begin as his petition regarding his age is pending before the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Special Public Prosecutor Jagdishwar Kumar Chopra while speaking to The Indian Express said that the counsels representing the accused are expected to conclude their arguments by this week. “It is possible that the final verdict may be out before June 15 when the court vacations begin,” Chopra said.

