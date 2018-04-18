Kathua rape case: Six months imprisonment for those who disclose victim’s identity, rules Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court has said that anyone who discloses the identity of the rape victim in the gruesome rape and murder case from Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, can be imprisoned for a period of 6 months.

The Delhi High Court has said that anyone who discloses the identity of the rape victim in the gruesome rape and murder case from Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir, can be imprisoned for a period of 6 months. After the horrendous act of the crime came out in public, the agitation against the atrocity reached various platforms. Rallies were conducted on streets across India which caught the eye of foreign media as well.

On social media, trends with the name of the 8-year-old victim were on top demanding justice against the heinous crime. Congress president Rahul Gandhi led a candle light vigil at the India Gate, demanding justice for the girl from the government. However, most of the rallies that were held across India carried the photograph and name of the victim.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 or Posco Act, is in place for the protection of the victim “child” from sexual abuse, sexual harassment and pornography. This act provides a child-friendly system for the trial of these offences. The child is referred to any person below the age of eighteen years. However, this law doesn’t apply to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, the decree from Delhi High Court has been issued.

Simultaneously, the head of UN’s agency on women empowerment said that acts of rape and murder “dehumanise societies” and letting the perpetrators of such crimes go unpunished is a “warning” sign for all.

UN Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said the statements by the UN Resident Coordinator in India and the “condemnation” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the gang rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua district and a 17-year-old girl in Unnao are “important” but even more important is the “action that follows”.

“To rape and kill children is to defy and violate fundamental aspects of our shared humanity. No rape and no murder is justifiable,” Mlambo-Ngcuka said yesterday.