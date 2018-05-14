Kathua rape and murder: Three witnesses move Supreme Court alleging torture by police, hearing on Wednesday

File pic of Supreme Court of India

Three witnesses in Kathua rape and murder case have moved the Supreme Court alleging torture by the Jammu and Kashmir police. In their petition, all the three witnesses submitted that they are being pressurised to make statements contrary to the facts in the case.

The petition was filed by Sahil Sharma and two others. All three are college friends of the juvenile accused. Petitioners said that they have already recorded their statement before the Magistrate under the Section 164A of the J&K Criminal Procedure Code.

They said that despite recording their statement, they are being served with police summons repeatedly to appear before them. They said that police was now asking them to re-appear and re-record their statements and exerting pressure in their families. Petitioners also alleged that they were subject to physical and mental torture by police between March 19 and 31.

The petition was mentioned before a bench of CJI Dipak Misra who posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court had transferred the case to Pathankot in Punjab. The court had also ordered in-camera trial and day-to-day hearing without adjournments for speedy justice.

The girl had gone missing from near her house on January 10 in Kashmir’s Kathua. Her dead was recovered a week later from the nearby jungle. The victim was just eight years old.

The police has filed in chargesheet in the case against seven persons. A separate chargesheet was also filed against the juvenile accused.