Kathua incident: Ram Madhav cites JK BJP’s resolution to highlight party’s position

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav today cited a resolution of his party’s Jammu and Kashmir unit which was passed on April 1 to underscore its condemnation of efforts to communalise two rape cases in the Jammu region. “The working committee condemns the heinous crime of rape of minors that took place in Rasana and Nagrota. Such crimes are anti-human and any effort to communalise them needs to be condemned unequivocally,” Madhav said quoting the resolution. The perpetrators of the crime must be dealt with the provisions of law while innocents should not be harassed, it had said. Madhav is the BJP central leadership’s pointsman for the state where the party is a partner in the government led by PDP’s Mehbooba Mufti. The rape and murder of an eight-year-girl, who came from a minority nomadic tribe in Rasana, Kathua, has snowballed into a major issue as various groups, including Bar Association of Jammu, have hit the streets in support of some accused and sought a CBI investigation. Some state BJP leaders have also reportedly questioned the police probe. Union minister V K Singh today said “we as humans” had failed the eight-year-old girl but she would not be denied justice. The child from the nomadic Bakerwal Muslim community had disappeared from near her home in the forests next to Rasana village in Kathua on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.