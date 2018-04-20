Kathua incident: Kerala artist’s home attacked after painting sparks outrage on Facebook

The artist had expressed anger over Kathua incident. (Representative image: IE)

The residence of a female artist in Kerala was pelted with stones after she shared some paintings on Facebook account expressing anger over the Kathua rape and murder incident. The artist has filed a written complaint alleging that some unidentified miscreants pelted stones at her home on Thursday night, police said. Her posts on the social media site of paintings attracted a lot of criticism and verbal abuse. The artist has also claimed of receiving death threats. She has also shared photos of the shattered windshield of her vehicle.

She wrote on Facebook on Friday: “What wrong have I done? I painted pictures of the men who raped a small child. I had to undergo the ignominy of repeating several times through posts and Facebook live that the paintings were not against any religion. I am constantly having to remind myself that I live in a democratic country. If I don’t get justice, I will have to believe that democracy was a big lie.” The post was in Malayalam.The artist has also said that silence from numerous quarters show that people somehow feel she deserved the criticism and abuse that she was getting from some quarters.

The police have confirmed that they received a written complaint from Malathi on the alleged stone-pelting incident. “Our officers have gone to her house to investigate the incident,” a police official was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. Earlier this month Kotak Mahindra had sacked an employee for a controversial post on his Facebook page. In its post on the social media site, the bank said it terminated him from the service of the bank due to “poor performance”.