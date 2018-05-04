Kathua incident: Charge sheet filed in case had discrepancies, says citizens’ group

The group of intellectuals and academicians (GIA) will hand over a fact finding report in the case to Union Minister Jitendra Singh tomorrow. (PTI)

A citizens’ group which conducted an individual probe into the Kathua rape incident today claimed that the charge sheet filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the case had discrepancies and the investigation was botched-up. The group of intellectuals and academicians (GIA) will hand over a fact finding report in the case to Union Minister Jitendra Singh tomorrow.

“We met more than 25 people including the victim’s family, the accused family members, the influential people from the Bakarwal community and others,” GIA’s convener Monika Arora said. She said that there are “discrepancies in the charge sheet” filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police crime branch and the entire “investigation was botched-up.” “We demand a free and fair investigation of this case from the CBI,” Arora said.

An eight-year-old girl from the Bakarwal community was allegedly abducted, drugged, gang-raped, tortured and killed in January. According to the charge sheets filed by the crime branch, the abduction, rape and killing of the girl was part of a carefully planned strategy to remove the nomadic community from the area.

A separate charge sheet was filed for the juvenile, who is accused in this case.