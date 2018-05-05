Kathua incident: Video uploaded by BJP makes big claims, questions investigation in rape case

The move comes around a month after BJP got two of its ministers resign for openly supporting the accused of Kathua rape case.

In what could strain its ties with ally People’s Democratic Party, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday released a video which showed an advocate raising questions at Crime Branch’s investigation in Katua rape case. The move comes around a month after BJP got two of its ministers resign for openly supporting the accused of Kathua rape case.

The case, in which an eight-year-old girl from Bakarwal community was allegedly gang-raped and murdered, will be heard before the Supreme Court on Monday. The video, labelled “A big expose on Kathua facts” featuring advocate Monika Arora, was uploaded on Jammu and Kashmir BJP’s official Twitter and Facebook account.

As per an Indian Express report, Arora one of the five members “independent” team that recently visited Jammu on “a fact-finding mission” into the rape and murder in Rasana village.

The other four members included Meera Khadkkar, retired district judge, Nagpur; Sarjana Sharma, Kashmir journalist; Sonali Chitalkar, assistant professor, Department of Political Science, Miranda House, Delhi University; and, Monicca Agarwaal, a social activist.

The team prepared its report on the basis of its conversations with the families of the accused, their lawyer Ankur Sharma and the Jammu Bar Association. Surprisingly, the 5 member team didn’t meet the family of the victim or the Muslim Bakarwal community.

The group also held meetings with CM Mehbooba Mufti and J&K Minister Zulfikar Choudhary. However, their views were not included in the report.

Sunil Sethi, the official spokesperson of BJP’s J&K unit, said the fact-finding committee has submitted its report to Minister of State in the PMO Dr Jitendra Singh Thursday. However, he said that BJP has not accepted the report.

Jitendra Singh, who posted a photograph on Facebook of him receiving the report in New Delhi, told The Indian Express that the central government had nothing to do with it,” Singh told The Indian Express.