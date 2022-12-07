Gujarat Katargam Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: Katargam is one of the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat. The Katargam constituency in Surat district went to polls in the first phase of Gujarat elections on December 1. The Katargam constituency is one of the 99 seats that was won by the BJP in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections.

The main electoral contest in the constituency is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

AAP’s Katargam candidate Gopal Italia is the candidate in focus from the constituency, who is fighting the 2022 Gujarat elections. An influential Patidar leader, Italia, played a key role in the Patidar quota agitation in 2015.

Italia faces Congress candidate Kalpesh Variya, who belongs to the Prajapati community and is categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Vinodbhai Moradiya, Minister of State for Urban Development and Urban Housing, from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Moradiya is currently representing the Katargam constituency in Surat. He defeated Jignesh Mevani who was contesting on a Congress ticket in the 2017 Gujarat elections.

Meanwhile, exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, which seems set to see a seventh term in the state. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll survey, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30, AAP is predicted to get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 2-10. The survey by TV 9 Gujarati said the BJP will get 125-130 seats, Congress 40-50 seats and the AAP 3-5 seats. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43 and the AAP 3-11. The NewsX Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP would get 117-140 seats and the Congress 34-51. It gave the AAP 6-13 seats.

In the 2017 polls, the constituency had 14 candidates in the fray. Katargam was one of the constituencies from where BJP’s Vinodbhai Amarshibhai Moradiya defeated Congress’ Jignesh Mevani by a huge margin of 79,230 votes. Meanwhile, in the 2012 Gujarat elections, BJP’s Vanani Nanubhai Bhagavanbhai outperformed Congress’s Pandav Nandlal Kalabhai by 43,272 votes.