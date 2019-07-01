Kashmir’s only woman DC is trying to curb school drop out rates for girls; here’s how

(Express Photo)

In a bid to help girls not miss classes due to period issues, 33-year Syed Sehrish Asgar, Kashmir’s only woman Deputy Commissioner, has found a novel method.

The 2013-batch IAS officer as a woman is well aware of the menstrual hygiene issues school girls go through.

Starting this week, every higher secondary girls’ schools and colleges in the district of Budgam, neighbouring Srinagar, will stock sanitary napkin dispensers and install incinerators. The district administration’s endeavours to focus on bringing back young girls who have chosen to drop out over personal hygiene concerns and prevent their absence from classes. As per 33-year-old Asgar, dropout rate, at present, is nearly 20 percent.

Syed Sehrish Asgar told the Indian Express that by opening up a dialogue on menstrual hygiene, she is hoping to give a push to the concept that “one does not become a lesser human being or feel the need to hide from public view or make life-altering compromises for something that’s entirely natural and normal”.

But it was an uphill task.

Such projects have no budget allocations so Asgar turned to the state’s rural development department and asked assistance from the Airports Authority of India’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) contribution for the required funds.

“All the incinerators have been procured and sanitary napkins are being sourced through a tendering process. These units will be placed at 106 high and higher secondary schools, five degree colleges and one ITI in the district,” Asgar revealed.

Besides these, dispensers will be placed at the DC’s office and the Srinagar international airport which is situated in the district.

And things are not restricted to that either.

READ ALSO | Mehbooba Mufti pins blame for India’s defeat to England on orange jersey

To further effect the change, functional toilets are being introduced in order to provide young school girls the privacy they require to make use of the facilities.

This decision was taken because Asgar says that when she became the DC in June last year, toilet facilities in several schools were broken, which discouraged students from coming back to school.

13-year-old Zahida Manzoor and her friends confirm that in Razwan, toilets are broken and also have no water supply so they go to their homes during the lunch break to use restroom facilities and return for class afterwards.

Now that these facilities in the schools in Budgam have been made functional and are being repaired, it showed a marked difference in school attendance like the middle school in Jawalapora.

Asgar is of the opinion that women need a society where they care about their health and hygiene while not feeling ashamed of it.

“It’s their right to live with dignity, and the stigma around menstruation needs to be addressed. We need structures in our public spaces where they can feel comfortable,” Asgar says.