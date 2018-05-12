Kashmiris beaten by residents in South Delhi, cops begin probe

A glimpse of the video uploaded in social media (Image: YouTube)

A Kashmiri family living in South Delhi’s Sunlight Colony for 7 years was beaten up by a group of residents on Thursday night, alleging them of being “Kashmiri terrorists”. The family included a 40-year-old man who was living on rent in Sunlight Colony’s Siddhartha Extension along with his three sisters. According to the details provided by the police, the residents have alleged that the siblings would feed dogs in the vicinity, which attracted more canines and caused a menace, police said.

“On Thursday night, my fiancée came to meet my sisters. Some residents carrying batons and hockey sticks attacked us, while we were going to drop her back to her hotel,” said the 40-year-old man from Srinagar. In a video clip of the incident which has been shared on social media, a wounded woman can be seen screaming while she was being beaten with hockey sticks, and no one around her came to rescue.

The clip also shows not just men, but also women – a mob of 30-40 people, arguing and attacking the victims. “I have a broken my left hand and one of our guests who had come to visit us was also attacked, along with my sisters. It was a planned attack,” one of the victims was quoted saying by The Indian Express.

According to the residents’ welfare association, they had lodged several complaints to the local police station about the family raising suspicion that they have been “harbouring terrorists”. While many other residents have alleged that the family would feed dogs of the vicinity, which has led to the increase in the number of canines in the area, and many have been bitten. Another neighbour gave a totally different version, saying that the fighting started because the Kashmiri men “misbehaved with women”. She also added that the residents were carrying sticks because of the dog menace.

The victims have also filed complaints with the local police suspecting an attack, beforehand. On May 2, one of the woman victims sought protection from the police, as she was fearing an attack. In the complaint lodged, she had named several people from the locality.

Police said that a case has been filed under IPC sections 341 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (sexual harassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). “We are investigating the matter. There have been over 50 complaints from both sides in the past,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal.