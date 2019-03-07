Kashmiris attacked: Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti hold RSS, VHP responsible for Lucknow incident

Omar and Mufti have condemned the attack on Kashmiri people in Lucknow by saffron-clad goons.

Two former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, have condemned the attack on Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow. In a series of tweets, the leaders said that Lucknow-like incidents will do more harm to idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than anything. On Wednesday, a group of men clad in saffron kurtas abused and thrashed two Kashmiri vendors in Lucknow who were selling dry fruits on the roadside. The entire incident was caught on camera and the video went viral on social media, drawing the administration’s attention and the people’s ire. The locals rushed to the rescue of the Kashmiris and informed the police. The local police acted swiftly and arrested one person. The second person is on the run.

National Conference leader Omar said that goons of RSS and Bajrang Dal are involved in such attacks and sought Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s intervention. “Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of ‘atoot ang’ (integral part), it simply won’t fly,” he said. Omar also sought to know from local BJP MP Rajnath Singh whether they can expect justice to the victims.

“Jenab Rajnath Singh sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault? (sic)” he asked.

In another tweet, Omar appreciated the action taken by Lucknow police and expressed hope that those on the run will also be arrested soon.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also reacted sharply to the incident, saying saffron-clad goons have no fear of law. “Kashmiris are being hounded and punished. The culprits here were clad in saffron kurtas and are from VHP. They have no fear and in fact uploaded the video on social media,” she said in tweet.

The PDP chief said these elements enjoy political support and expressed fear that attempts are being made to communalise the atmosphere ahead of the general elections. “You humiliate and assault Kashmiris. Make them feel like criminals and that they don’t belong to this country. Why are you surprised then when young pliable men are taken under the wings of terror groups and indoctrinated?” she asked.

The attacks on Kashmiri people residing in different parts of the country have risen after the Pulwama terror attack that left at least 40 CRPF soldiers dead. The attack was carried out by a local Kashmiri youth who had joined Pakistan-based terror group JeM. Since then, several incidents of attacks on Kashmiri people have been reported.