Kashmiri youths arrested for hacking websites, Facebook, WhatsApp profiles: Their modus operandi

A probe into the alleged hacking and defacing of over 500 Indian websites by two Kashmiri youths has revealed that they were charging people to hack into websites or social media profiles including Facebook and WhatsApp. A report in The Indian Express citing police officials said that the two were running a group called ‘Team Hackers Third Eye’ and were also allegedly involved in educating Kashmiris on how to bypass the ban imposed by the government on use of social media sites in the Valley.

The duo – Adil Teli (23) from Nunmai and Shahid Malla (27) from Baramulla — were arrested from Punjab last week by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. Citing police sources, the IE report said that they had fixed charges for hacking websites and social media profiles. It said that the duo used to charge Rs 1,000 for hacking a website, Rs 2,500 for WhatsApp, Rs 4,000 for computer and Rs 5,000 for mobile.

KPS Malhotra, Additional DCP (Cyber Cell), said that they are interrogating the duo to ascertain their modus operandi. He said that they are trying to extract information on how they hacked Facebook profiles, WhatsApp numbers and mobile. He added that they are also questioning them on the number of people who contacted them for the purpose and through what means.

The duo had allegedly hacked websites of National Green Tribunal (NGT) and Jammu and Kashmir Bank recently. They had even posted anti-India slogans in the websites.

The two have been booked under Section 124 A (sedition) and 66 of the IT Act, the report said.

Cyber expert Maneek Mehra told The Indian Express that hacking of mobile numbers and WhatsApp accounts are yet to be reported in the country, but added that if somebody has claimed to have done it, it may be possible.