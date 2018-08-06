Kashmiri youth arrested from Delhi-bound bus in Jammu ahead of Independence Day celebration; explosives, cash recovered

Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country are on their toes to thwart any bid by terror groups to trigger terror attacks and create unrest in the country. On Sunday night, security agencies claimed to have arrested a Kashmiri youth from a Delhi-bound bus in Jammu. According to a report in The Indian Express, the youth was carrying explosives.

It said that eight live grenades were recovered from his possession. Besides, cash worth Rs 60,580 was also seized from him. The report said that security agencies have found no past record of him as a militant, though he was on the radar of security agencies when he reached Jammu from Kashmir.

The arrested youth has been identified as Irfan Hussain Wani, a resident of Awantipora in Pulwama. “The arrest is a result of our robust security plan. We have tightened the security keeping Independence Day in the mind. We urge all to help us in maintaining law and order situation,” a police official said.

The youth had boarded a Delhi-bound bus from general Bus Stand area in Jammu around 11 pm. When the vehicle reached Gandhi Nagar, security officials stopped the bus and took him into custody.

According to police, during interrogation, the arrested youth revealed that he was supposed to hand the explosives to his contact in Delhi.

In view of the Independence Day, security officials have been maintaining high alert in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. In Delhi too, police have tightened security and several check posts have been set up at the entry points to check any suspicious movement.