  • MORE MARKET STATS

Kashmiri students attacked in Punjab college after India loses to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

By: |
Updated: October 25, 2021 10:11 AM

The police arrived soon after and said that situation at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology was brought under control.

India's opening match in the T20 World Cup turned out to be a one-sided contest with Pakistan winning by 10 wickets.

Several Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab’s Sangrur alleged that they were assaulted after India lost to Pakistan in its opening match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday night, reported NDTV. The police arrived soon after and said that situation at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology was brought under control.

The Kashmiri students alleged that they were assaulted in their hostel rooms by ‘people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar’. One of them purportedly live-streamed the incident on Facebook while they were being attacked by with rods and sticks as the attackers barged into their rooms.

Related News

“We were watching the match here. UP waale barged in. We came here to study. We are also Indian. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So what does Modi say?,” one of the Kashmiri students was quoted as saying.

Students also shared videos and pictures of their ransacked hostel rooms with broke furniture and upturned beds. They also shared pictures of injuries suffered in the alleged assault.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Punjab
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kashmiri students attacked in Punjab college after India loses to Pakistan in T20 World Cup
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delegation of Kashmiri Pandits calls on Amit Shah in Jammu
2Oneness biggest strength of Indian culture: Gadkari at Lokmat national inter-religious conference
3Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Rs 64,000-crore health infra scheme, address rally