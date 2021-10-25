Kashmiri students attacked in Punjab college after India loses to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India's opening match in the T20 World Cup turned out to be a one-sided contest with Pakistan winning by 10 wickets.

Several Kashmiri students at an engineering college in Punjab’s Sangrur alleged that they were assaulted after India lost to Pakistan in its opening match of the T20 World Cup on Sunday night, reported NDTV. The police arrived soon after and said that situation at Bhai Gurdas Institute of Engineering and Technology was brought under control.

The Kashmiri students alleged that they were assaulted in their hostel rooms by ‘people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar’. One of them purportedly live-streamed the incident on Facebook while they were being attacked by with rods and sticks as the attackers barged into their rooms.

“We were watching the match here. UP waale barged in. We came here to study. We are also Indian. You can see what was done to us. Are we not Indians? So what does Modi say?,” one of the Kashmiri students was quoted as saying.

Students also shared videos and pictures of their ransacked hostel rooms with broke furniture and upturned beds. They also shared pictures of injuries suffered in the alleged assault.