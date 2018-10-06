Kashmiri Pandit youth launches Jammu chapter for startups

As a part of this initiative, the first KP startup conference was organised in Delhi on April 7. (Representational photo: Reuters)

Kashmiri Pandit community youth Saturday launched Jammu chapter of startups & business conferences with a view to create a platform for budding entrepreneurs and small medium enterprises to come together and grow in the state.

“We have officially launched Jammu chapter of KP startups & business conferences with a vision to create a platform for the KP startups and small medium enterprises (SMEs) to come together and grow. The ecosystem aims to nurture entrepreneurship and facilitating success stories,” its co-convenor and spokesperson Rohit Kachroo told reporters here.

He said that they also aim at assisting in reaching out to SMEs, potential customers, and Venture Capitalists (VCs).

As a part of this initiative, the first KP startup conference was organised in Delhi on April 7, he said, adding that the conference was attended by 25 SME and startups. The second conference was organised in Pune.

It is now organising the third business conference in Jammu on Sunday and about 40 to 50 SMEs and startups from across India (Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Jammu & Kashmir) will participate in the conference, Kachroo added.