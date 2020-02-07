Kashmir with India physically, not emotionally, says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury after Mehbooba Mufti, Omar Abdullah booked under PSA

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that keep J&K politicians under detention will not yield any solution.

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday lashed out at the Modi government for slapping Public Safety Act (PSA) against former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehboob Mufti. Chowdhury said that the government’s decision to keep the state leaders under detention will not yield any solution. He said that Kashmir was with India only physically, not emotionally.

“Prime Minister spoke against Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti in Parliament yesterday and they were charged with Public Safety Act at night. You cannot govern Kashmir like this. Physically, Kashmir is with us but not emotionally,” he said.

The Public Safety Act is a 1978 Jammu and Kashmir law which allows the authorities to detain a person for up to two years without a trial. Both Omar and Mehbooba were booked under the law on February 6 night. Farooq Abdullah who also served as the CM has already been booked under the PSA earlier.

Abdullahs and Mehbooba Mufti have been under detention ever since August 5, 2019, the day Modi government scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that no one can side with the statements of three detained CMs of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir who had said that abrogation of provisions of Article 370 will separate Kashmir from India.

“Many said that Kashmir will be on fire if Article 370 is removed. Many are questioning us for detaining some political leaders. On August 5, Mehbooba Mufti said that India had betrayed Kashmir and we would have been better with deciding otherwise in 1947. Can we accept such people? Omar Abdullah said that removing Article 370 will separate Kashmir from India. Farooq Abdullah said that if Article 370 is removed then no one will unfurl the national flag in Kashmir. How can we side with them,” he asked.