Kashmir weather: Most parts of Valley witness snowfall

By: |
Srinagar | Published: November 28, 2019 1:35:19 PM

The higher reaches and some areas in the plains of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall which began on Wednesday and continued through the night, the official said.

Kashmir weather, Kashmir temperature, Kashmir snowfall, Kashmir snow, Kashmir snow weather, jammu and kashmir newsThe Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till December 10. (Reuters)

Most parts of Kashmir, including areas in the plains of the Valley, received snowfall overnight, a meteorological department official said on Thursday. The higher reaches and some areas in the plains of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall which began on Wednesday and continued through the night, the official said. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded about 10 inches of fresh snowfall during the night, he said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded 11 inches of snow, while Qazigund and Kokernag – both in the south — received five inches and seven inches of snowfall respectively, the official said. He said Srinagar and the areas around it recorded about two centimetres of snowfall.

There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley including Zojilla Pass, Amarnath Cave, Sonamarg, Gurez and Mughal Road, he added. The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till December 10.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kashmir weather: Most parts of Valley witness snowfall
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1President, PM, Maharashtra guv lowered dignity of their offices with how Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as CM: Ashok Gehlot
2Panchayati Raj system finally taking roots in Jammu and Kashmir, says Lt Governor GC Murmu
3Decision to file Ayodhya review petition in Supreme Court not aimed at disrupting harmony: Jamiat chief Arshad Madani