Kashmir weather: Most parts of Valley witness snowfall

Most parts of Kashmir, including areas in the plains of the Valley, received snowfall overnight, a meteorological department official said on Thursday. The higher reaches and some areas in the plains of Kashmir valley received fresh snowfall which began on Wednesday and continued through the night, the official said. The ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district recorded about 10 inches of fresh snowfall during the night, he said.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district recorded 11 inches of snow, while Qazigund and Kokernag – both in the south — received five inches and seven inches of snowfall respectively, the official said. He said Srinagar and the areas around it recorded about two centimetres of snowfall.

There are reports of snowfall in other areas in the higher reaches of the valley including Zojilla Pass, Amarnath Cave, Sonamarg, Gurez and Mughal Road, he added. The Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather in Kashmir till December 10.