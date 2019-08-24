Kashmir visit will disturb restoration of peace, normal life: J&K administration tells opposition leaders

A view of the Lal Chowk on the seventh day of curfew in Srinagar on Aug 11. (PTI Photo. File)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has urged political leaders not to visit the Valley as it will disturb the gradual restoration of peace and normal life following the abrogation of Article 370 and division of the state into two Union Territories. In a statement issued late last night, the J&K administration said the visit by politicians will be in violation of restrictions that have been imposed in many areas of the Valley.

This comes after news agency ANI reported that leaders of various opposition parties will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. According to reports, leaders that are expected to visit are from Congress, CPI-M, CPI, NCP, TMC, RJD and DMK. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also likely to join them. From Congress camp, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma are likely to visit the state. Azad had also tried to visit the state earlier but was stopped at Srinagar airport and sent back.

Meanwhile, television reports say that the leaders will not be allowed to visit the Valley and that they will be sent back from the Srinagar airport.

The statement said at a time when the government is trying to protect the people from the threat of cross-border terrorism and attacks by militants and separatists and gradually trying to restore public order by controlling miscreants and mischief-mongers, attempts should not be made by senior political leaders to disturb the gradual restoration of normal life.

“Political leaders are requested to cooperate and not visit Srinagar as they would be putting other people to inconvenience. They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives,” the statement said.

The state was placed under lockdown hours before the Modi government scrapped the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Curfew was imposed, communication lines were snapped and movements were restricted in the border state.

So far, the administration has not allowed any political leader to enter the state ever since the provisions of Article 370 were diluted.

The state authorities have said that they are easing the restrictions in a phased manner. On Friday, restrictions were relaxed in the Valley to allow the locals to offer afternoon prayers at the mosques.