Kashmir targeted killings: 22 people murdered this year; suspects in 14 out of 20 cases neutralised or arrested

Of the 20 cases of targeted attacks in Jammu and Kashmir this year, in which 22 people including minorities, migrants and security personnel have been killed, the police have killed or arrested militants or their associates involved in 14 of them, according to police data quoted by The Indian Express.

The 22 people killed by terrorists in these 20 attacks include a Kashmiri Pandit government official, a member of the Rajput community, four migrants and four leaders at the Panchayat level. Four police personnel, an Army soldier, two CRPF personnel, two Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and three local residents are also in the list.

Of these 22 people, 10 were killed in central Kashmir, including seven in Budgam and three in Srinagar, 10 in South Kashmir and two in north Kashmir’s Baramulla.

In nine of the 20 attacks this years, the attackers were killed by the security forces. Those killed in these attacks included Ali Mohammad Ganai, a policeman; Sameer Ahmad Bhat, a sarpanch; Sameer Ahmad Malla, a soldier; Tajamul Mohidin Dar, a local resident; Ishfaq Ahmad, a Special Police Officer (SPO); Vishal Kumar, a CRPF personnel; Satish Kumar Singh, a member of the Rajput community; Rahul Bhat, a Kashmiri Hindu government employee and TV artiste Amreen Bhat.

In five cases, the attackers or their associates were arrested. Those killed in these attacks included Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, a panchayat member; Shabir Ahmad Mir, a sarpanch; Mukhar Ahmad, a CRPF personnel; Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, a sarpanch; Ranjit Singh, a wine shop employee from Rajouri.

In the remaining six cases, the killers have remained untraced till date. Those killed in these attacks include Surinder Singh and Deb Raj, both RPF personnel; Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, a policeman; Saifullah Qadri, a policeman; Rajni Bala, a school teacher from Jammu; Vijay Beniwal, a bank manager from Rajasthan; Dilkhush Kumar, a labourer from Bihar.

The sharp spike in targeted attacks in the Valley started in May this year following the killing of government employee Rahul Bhat on May 12.

Bhat’s killing sparked demonstrations by around 6,000 Kashmiri Pandit employees at various places. They demanded they be relocated outside the Valley. However, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday made it clear the employees would not be moved out of the Valley but transferred to safer locations.