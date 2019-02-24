Kashmir strike: Separatist-sponsored shutdown disrupts normal life

February 24, 2019

Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), Saturday called for a shutdown in the valley on Sunday against the crackdown on separatists in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack.

Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. (Reuters/File)

Authorities Sunday imposed restrictions in parts of the city as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the wake of a strike called by separatists. Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc have been imposed in five police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said. He said curbs were imposed in police station areas of Nowhatta, Khanyar, Rainawari, MR Gunj and Safakadal. The official said restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in view of the strike call.

Separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), Saturday called for a shutdown in the valley on Sunday against the crackdown on separatists. The strike affected normal life across the Kashmir valley. Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut in Srinagar, officials said. They said public transport was off the roads, but some private cars and auto-rickshaws were seen plying in some areas of the city.

The weekly flea market was also shut as no stalls were put on the TRC Crossing-Batamaloo axis through city centre Lal Chowk, the officials said. They said similar reports of shutdown were received from other district headquarters of the valley.

