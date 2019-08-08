Kashmir situation: Ghulam Nabi Azad sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport

Security forces are patrolling in Srinagar to maintain law and order (AP Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir update: Senior Congress MP and leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad has been sent back to Delhi from Srinagar airport. This comes after he was stopped at the airport this morning. The senior Congress leader was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief Ghulam Ahmed Mir. Azad was in the Valley to assess the ongoing situation in the wake of the Centre revoking the special status granted to the state under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Earlier in the day, Azad courted a controversy by saying that anyone can be brought along with money while referring to NSA Ajit Doval’s interaction with locals in south Kashmir’s Shopian. Azad said this after a reporter asked him about the visit of NSA Doval to Kashmir. In a picture and video that went viral on social media, Doval was seen eating food on a footpath outside closed shops and talking to locals in Shopian on Wednesday.

On Monday, the center has moved a proposal in the Rajya Sabha dividing Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Moving the proposal in the Upper House of Parliament, Home Minister Amit Shah has termed the move as historical. Shah said that Article 370 will no longer be applicable in the valley.

The Home Minister also moved the state reorganization bill. Shah also retorted that people of Jammu and Kashmir were living in poverty and corruption because of Article 370. However, the proposal was opposed by Congress, TMC, DMK, PDP, NC.

On Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed a resolution abrogating special status to Jammu and Kashmir and a bill for bifurcating the state into two union territories. The resolution was passed with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member remain abstained from voting.

Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh has hailed the union territory status for Ladakh but does not agree with a blanket condemnation of the center’s move on Jammu and Kashmir. Singh is son of former J&K ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Supporting the abrogation of provisions of Article 35A, the senior Congress leader said that it is essential to address the issue of gender discrimination.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is also in Jammu and Kashmir to take the stock of the situation after the stripping of Article 370 of the Constitution.