Kashmir shutdown: Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day

By: |
Published: November 22, 2019 12:19:57 PM

On Wednesday, posters warning shopkeepers and public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said.

Kashmir shutdown, kashmir valley, public transport shutdown in kashmir, business in kashmir, latest news on jammu kashmirMain markets in the city and most other areas in the Valley were shut and shops did not open even for a few hours in the morning as they had been doing for the last few weeks. (File photo: IE)

Most shops and other business establishments in Kashmir were closed on Friday, the third consecutive day of a Valley-wide shutdown following a brief semblance of normalcy.

On Wednesday, posters warning shopkeepers and public transport operators appeared at several places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley, officials said.

Also read| Jammu and Kashmir: Higher reaches of Valley witnesses fresh snowfall, rains lash plains

Main markets in the city and most other areas in the Valley were shut and shops did not open even for a few hours in the morning as they had been doing for the last few weeks. Public transport was also largely off the roads, officials said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Kashmir shutdown: Shops, business establishments closed for third consecutive day
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra govt formation: After Sonia nod, Congress and NCP to join Sena-led govt
2Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray calls on Sharad Pawar; formal announcement on tie-up expected today
3Received full understanding from US on Kashmir reorganisation: India