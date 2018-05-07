Kashmir shutdown after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists eliminated: Check top developments

(PTI)

A day after the elimination of five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian, the normal life came to a halt today. The separatists have called for a complete shutdown in the various parts of South Kashmir such as Shopian, Pulwama and others. Security agencies on Sunday eliminated five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists- Saddam Padder, Rafi Bhat, Bilal Ahmad Mohand, Adil Ahmed Malik and Tauseed Ahmad Sheikh. The killing of Bhat, a PhD scholar and an assistant professor in the Kashmir University, sent shockwaves across the valley. It has been reported that Bhat was killed within 40 hours of joining militancy.

Top 10 developments:-

– Terrorists hurled the grenade at police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed for law and order at Pulwama’s Tahab Chowk area. One CRPF personnel also injured, reports ANI.

– Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Monday urged the Centre to find a “middle path” for ending the violence in the Kashmir valley. “The tragedy in which five civilians were killed yesterday is very painful. I appeal to Government of the country (Centre) to find a way for ending this bloodshed,” Mufti told PTI.

– Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti also appealed to the people of the state to value life. “Allah has given us life to live it well, not to embrace death at 18 or 19 years of age,” Mufti told PTI.

– The Chief Minister also stressed on the need for a dialogue between all stakeholders to shed violence.

– National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah slammed Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti over her “hollow” tweet on the violence in the state. Abdullah claimed that her brother Tassaduq Mufti was more honest than her. On Sunday, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that, “violence is no solution to the issues that plague us.”

– Separatists leader like Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq were under house arrest.

– The Kashmir University has cancelled all academic works for next two days. It also postponed the exams scheduled to be held today.

– The state administration has asked the people not to venture outside in seven police station areas of the city- Maharajgunj, Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhtatta, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

– Huge security personnel were deployed in Pulwama, Shopian and other areas to maintain law and order.

– For the third day in a row, the internet services have been suspended.