Kashmir: Security detail of Sheikh Waseem and family was missing when terrorists attacked, 10 cops arrested

The incident drew widespread condemnation from politicians across the spectrum. (File image)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested 10 of its own personnel who were tasked with the security of Sheikh Waseem Bari, his father and his brother — all associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party — for failing to protect them. It has been learnt that the police personnel who were tasked with the security of the family were missing when terrorists attacked and killed the three members of the family. Security camera footage showed the terrorists shooting at them at close range.

The deceased have been identified as BJP state executive committee member Sheikh Waseem Bari, 27, his father Sheikh Bashir Ahmad and brother Sheikh Umar. All three were office-bearers of the BJP.

Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar said the three men were shot at by unidentified men. “They were critically injured and succumbed later.”

The attack happened at around 9 PM on Wednesday when the three were present at their family shop right outside the Bandipore Police station in North Kashmir. According to reports, all members of the security detail which was tasked to protect the family, were present on the first floor of the house when the attack happened. The family-run shop is located on the ground floor of their family residence.

“Ten policemen were deployed for his (Bari’s) security but none was kept along by him at the time of incident… Officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime besides why he was without any security… The men deployed for his security are being detained for negligence under (the) police Act,” the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a statement late on Wednesday night.

The incident drew widespread condemnation from politicians across the spectrum. Bari, who was earlier appointed president of the BJP’s Bandipore district unit, was associated with the BJP for over four years. After having lost the 2014 Assembly elections in the state as an Independent candidate, Bari joined the BJP and emerged as a leading face of the party in the North Kashmir district.

“Terribly shaken by this brutal attack by desperately disgruntled terrorists looking for soft targets. Bandipora BJP President Wasim Bari, his father and brother, no more,” tweeted Union minister Jitendra Singh. BJP president JP Nadda and party leader Ram Madhav were among the many leaders across party lines to express shock at the incident.