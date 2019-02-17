Pulwama attack: Couple takes out procession ahead of their marriage to pay tribute to CRPF martyrs

By: | Updated: February 17, 2019 7:29 PM

The emotions are running high across the country after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out a dastardly attack in Pulwama where 40 CRPF soldiers martyred.

pulwama attack, pulwama martyrs, pulwama news, CRPF martyrs, JeM, Jaish-e-Mohammed, terror strikeThe procession was held in Vadodara, Gujarat. The couple also held a placard saying: “Who says only 1427 tigers are alive in India, 13 lakhs ‘shers’ are guarding the borders.” (ANI)

In a heart-warming gesture, a couple on Sunday took out a procession ahead of their marriage to pay tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in a deadly attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

The procession was held in Vadodara, Gujarat. The couple also held a placard saying: “Who says only 1427 tigers are alive in India, 13 lakhs ‘shers’ are guarding the borders.”

The emotions are running high across the country after Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed carried out a dastardly attack in Pulwama where 40 CRPF soldiers martyred. Last rites of the soldiers were performed in their respective states where thousands of people gathered to pay their last respects.

People also held candle marches in several cities including Mumbai and Delhi where thousands joined to show their solidarity with families of the jawans.

According to a report, businessman Dewashi Manek from Surat donated Rs 11 lakh to the families of martyrs instead of having a feast on his daughter’s wedding.

Several high-profile personalities such as Amitabh Bachchan and Virendra Sehwag have offered to help the families of martyrs. Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Foundation has offered to take full responsibility for the education and employment of martyrs’ children, and the livelihood of their families.

Sehwag in a tweet writes: “Nothing we can do will be enough, but the least I can do is offer to take complete care of the education of the children of our brave CRPF jawans martyred in #Pulwama in my Sehwag International School @SehwagSchool, Jhajjar.”

