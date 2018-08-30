Kashmir protest: Separatist-sponsored strike over Article 35A disrupts life in Valley

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order. (File photo: Express)

Life in Kashmir came to a standstill today due to a complete shutdown called by separatists against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35A, which bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state. The situation across the valley is peaceful with no untoward incident reported from anywhere so far, officials said. Shops, business establishments and educational institutions were closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike — today and tomorrow — as Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a PIL challenging the validity of the Article 35A tomorrow. Authorities have imposed restrictions in some parts of the city as a precautionary measure for maintaining law and order, the officials said. They said the areas where restrictions under section 144 CrPC have been imposed include police station Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharajgunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Maisuma and Kralkhud.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir for maintaining law and order. Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders’ bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik. Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past month in support of continuing Article 35-A.