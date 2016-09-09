Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti launches CM scooty scheme, distributes 300 vehicles to girl students

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti with one of the beneficiaries of the ‘CM Scooty Scheme’. (Source: ANI)

After months of violence and unrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the state was in the news for good reasons today as Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti distributed 300 college girls in Srinagar. Mufti today launched the ‘CM Scooty Scheme’ to encourage girls to go to colleges in the state for higher studies. The scheme is a part of her government’s continuing efforts to bring Jammu and Kashmir back to normalcy.

On the occasion, Mufti also took a short ride on a scooty and reporters as well as security personnel were seen running behind the vehicle. This could be the first instance when a state government is distributing scooty to encourage girls to come to Bihar. Previously, several state governments had distributed bicycles to students.

Situation in the Valley remains tense even as two months have passed since violence erupted after the encounter of Hizbul terrorist Burhan Wani in July. Today, Army chief General Dalbir Singh reviewed the security situation in the Valley, especially in the four worst-affected districts in south Kashmir. Gen Singh arrived here in the morning and was briefed about the prevailing situation in the Valley by General Officer Commanding of Chinar Corps Lt Gen Satish Dua, defence sources were quoted as saying by PTI.

According to sources, the army chief visited defence formations in the north and south of the Valley to get first-hand account of the situation from the officers on the ground.