Kashmir is ‘real paradise’ on earth, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

Urging the people to cooperate in taking the region to new heights of development, the Union Minister said, “the time has come to change the fate of Kashmir through peace, progress and prosperity”. (IE photo)

Asserting that Kashmir is a “real paradise” on earth, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad Friday said the newly created union territory will soon witness “a new dawn of peace and development” as various measures are underway to ensure its holistic development.

He said the time has come to change the fate of Kashmir through peace, progress and prosperity. Prasad made the remarks during his outreach program in Sopore area of Baramulla district Friday. This was the second day of his visit to north Kashmir’s Baramulla district as part of the Centre’s outreach programme.

“The Union government is committed to ensure holistic development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir,” Prasad said.

He said several economic sectors including horticulture, tourism, etc. shall be developed and upgraded on modern lines. Urging the people to cooperate in taking the region to new heights of development, the Union Minister said, “the time has come to change the fate of Kashmir through peace, progress and prosperity”.

He termed Kashmir as a real paradise on earth and assured that every step shall be taken to retain and preserve it. He stressed upon the youth to come up with new and progressive ideas pertaining to developmental concerns. While terming Sopore area as a hub of horticulture production, Prasad said the fruit mandi at Sopore shall be developed as e-mandi wherein it shall be integrated with the rest of the mandis in the country. He said Sopore is best endowed with Apple tourism and it can play a larger role in the socio-economic development.

The minister said he hoped that youth of Baramulla district will take keen interest in sports activities and the need is to provide appropriate platforms so that their potential is channelized in the positive direction.

He announced that an Indoor Sports Stadium shall be soon developed at Sopore, terming it an effort towards upgrading sports infrastructure in the district. Appreciating the role of block development councils (BDCs) and panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) in strengthening the grassroots democracy, the Union Minister said that 73rd and 74th amendments shall be effectively implemented to strengthen democracy.