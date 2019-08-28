Kashmir India’s internal issue, no room for Pakistan to intervene: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said that he may disagree with the Modi government on many issues, but Kashmir is India’s internal matter.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Kashmir is India’s internal matter and there is no scope for any other country, including Pakistan, to intervene. In a series of tweets, Rahul said that he may disagree with the government on many issues, but Kashmir will remain the country’s internal issue.

“I disagree with this Govt. on many issues. But, let me make this absolutely clear: Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it,” he said.

The Congress leader also said that violence in Kashmir is instigated by Pakistan. “There is violence in Jammu & Kashmir. There is violence because it is instigated and supported by Pakistan which is known to be the prime supporter of terrorism across the world,” he added.

The Congress party is facing a barrage of criticism from several quarters for its stand on Jammu and Kashmir. The grand old party had opposed the Modi government’s decisions to end the border state’s special status and bifurcate into two Union Territories. However, several non-NDA parties seconded the Modi government in the Parliament.

Rahul’s remarks on Kashmir issue comes days after he and other opposition leaders were denied permission to enter Srinagar and repatriated to Delhi directly from Srinagar airport. Rahul had then said that he got a taste of the current “draconian administration” in Jammu and Kashmir when he and other opposition leaders were not allowed to visit Srinagar.

The BJP and other political parties including a few from the opposition camp have accused the Congress and its leaders of speaking Pakistan’s language on Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has been using Rahul and other Congress leaders’ remarks on Kashmir to create instability, spread fake news and discredit India.