Kashmir IAS topper Shah Faesal resigns from civil services, likely to join National Conference

Shah had topped the civil services exam a decade ago in 2009. (PTI)

IAS officer Shah Faesal on Wednesday resigned from civil services and is set to take a plunge into politics. The first civil services topper from Kashmir is likely to join the National Conference. National Conference president and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said: “The bureaucracy’s loss is politics’ gain. Welcome to the fold Shah Faesal.”

However, he later said, “Actually, I welcomed him to the fold of politicians. His future political plans are his to announce.” So far, no official announcement has been made by either the National Conference or Faesal himself.

The Indian Express reports that Faesal submitted his resignation and a senior official in the Jammu and Kasmir’s General Administration department confirmed that they had received the letter.

The 35-year-old had topped the civil services exam a decade ago in 2009 and became the first Kashmiri to achieve this feat. During his short stint with the government, Shah served in various capacities as Director Education Kashmir and the managing director of the Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation.

However, Faesal landed himself in a controversy with his tweets on rape culture in ‘South Asia’. Last year in June, the government initiated a departmental inquiry after the officer put out a controversial tweet.

Reacting to the departmental action, Faesal said: “Love letter from my boss for my sarcastic tweet against rape-culture in South Asia. The Irony here is that service rules with a colonial spirit are invoked in a democratic India to stifle the freedom of conscience. I’m sharing this to underscore the need for a rule change.”

Supporting the officer, the NC chief in a tweet then said: “Looks like DOPT is determined to chase @shahfaesal out of the civil services. The last line of this page is shocking & unacceptable where they question Faesal’s “integrity & honesty”. How is a sarcastic tweet dishonest? How does it make him corrupt?”