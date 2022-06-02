Kashmir: Bank manager from Rajasthan shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam

In yet another shocking incident of targeted killing in Jammu and Kashmir, a bank manager from Rajasthan at Ellaqie Dehati Bank Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam region. “He received grievous gunshot injuries in this terror incident. He is a resident of Hanumangarh, Rajasthan. Area has been cordoned off,” the local police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Kumar succumbed to injuries while he was being rushed to the hospital.

#WATCH | J&K: Terrorist fires at bank manager at Ellaqie Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora in Kulgam district.



The bank manager later succumbed to his injuries.



(CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/uIxVS29KVI — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2022

Earlier today, government employees belonging to the Hindu community organised protests in Jammu demanding more security for them in the Valley. This is the eighth targeted killing by militants in the Union Territory in a month. Barely two days back, a 36-year-old school teacher from Jammu, Rajni Bala, was shot dead by militants in the Kulgam district.