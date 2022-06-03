Amit Shah to chair crucial meeting with NSA Ajit Doval amid wave of targeted killings in Kashmir Valley

Union Home Minister will chair a high-level meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise in less than a fortnight which comes at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings in the valley.

Shah had met NSA Doval and RAW chief Samnat Goel on Thursday hours after the killing of a bank manager in Kulgam.

The meeting will be attended by NSA Ajit Doval, along with Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and senior functionaries of the central government and union territory.

Shah is also expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath yatra, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The security of Kashmiri Hindus and non-local migrants is expected to top the agenda of the meeting today, which comes amid the sharp spike in targeted killings since Mary 12.

In 2022 itself, the Valley has witnessed 18 targeted killings by terrorists, which include non-local government staff, police officials, teachers and sarpanches. Nine targeted killings have already taken place since May 1.

On Thursday, a migrant labourer was shot dead just hours after a Hindu bank employee was killed in Kashmir. 17-year-old Dilkhush Kumar, who worked at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, was shot dead while another labourer accompanying him was injured in the attack.

Earlier in the day, branch manager Vijay Kumar of Ellaquai Dehati Bank was shot dead by a terrorist of banned Lashkar-e-Taiba inside his office premises in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A woman teacher hailing from Samba district of Jammu region at Kulgam on Tuesday.

On May 18, terrorists had entered into a wine shop at Baramulla in North Kashmir and threw a grenade, killing one person hailing from Jammu region and injuring three others.

On May 24, policeman Saifullah Qadri was shot dead outside his residence in Srinagar while a television artiste Amreen Bhat was gunned down in Budgam two days later.

Scores of Kashmiri Pandits, who were employed under a prime minister’s package in 2012, have been staging continuous protests threatening mass exodus since the killing of Rahul Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists on May 12 in Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir.