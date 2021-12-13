Watch: PM Modi adds a dash of Bhojpuri as he thanks Lord Shiva at Kashi Vishwanath Corridor inauguration

Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor inauguration: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that tyrants tried to destroy the holy city of Varanasi but failed time and again.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke in Bhojpuri while addressing the public after inaugurating the first phase of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Varanasi as he thanked Lord Shiva for the completion of the project.

“Baba has built this (Kashi Vishwanath Dham) with his blessings. Not even a leaf can be moved without his wish. No matter how big someone is, it is only when he calls that someone can come here and do something,” said PM Modi.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi speaks in Bhojpuri on the occasion of the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/sRuZzzTGwU — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

The prime minister said that tyrants tried to destroy the holy city of Varanasi but failed time and again. “Tyrants tried to destroy Varanasi but it remained as sultanates rose and fell; in our country if Aurangzeb came, then Shivaji also rose,” he said in his address, which he started with ‘Har Har Mahadev’ chant.

He also expressed his gratitude towards every labourer involved in the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. “Today, I would also like to express my gratitude towards every labourer who has worked for the construction of this grand complex. Even during Covid-19, the work did not stop here,” he said.

After arriving in the holy city, also his parliamentary constituency, Modi paid obeisance at the Kaal Bhairav Temple and then took dip in Ganga from where he collected holy water for worship at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

People chanted hymns as the prime minister’s carcade rolled through the city. Modi also stopped at some places to accept felicitation.

Before the inauguration, Modi attended a prayer ceremony and later showered workers involved in building the project with flower petals in a gesture to acknowledge their work. He also sat with them for a group photograph.

The inauguration of the state-of-the-art infrastructure, built at the cost of Rs 339 crore, surrounding the historic Kashi Vishwanath Temple near the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat comes ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh early next year.