Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in mega BJP event today

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today. PM Modi will dedicate to people the ambitious project in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. These will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centre, ‘vedic kendra’, ‘mumukshu bhavan’, ‘bhogshala’, city museum, viewing gallery and food court among others.

