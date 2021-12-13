  • MORE MARKET STATS
  3. Modi in Varanasi Live Updates PM to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in mega BJP event today

Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in mega BJP event today

By: |
Updated: December 13, 2021 9:05:37 am

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live Updates: A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister's Office said in a statement.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today. PM Modi will dedicate to people the ambitious project in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad. 

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. These will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centre, ‘vedic kendra’, ‘mumukshu bhavan’, ‘bhogshala’, city museum, viewing gallery and food court among others.  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in a conclave of chief ministers of 12 BJP-ruled states along with Deputy CMs of Bihar and Nagaland.

    09:00 (IST)13 Dec 2021
    Akhilesh Yadav claims credit on Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project

    Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has started off another battle of credit by claiming that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it. Read More

    08:56 (IST)13 Dec 2021
    08:55 (IST)13 Dec 2021
    PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor at 12 noon

    PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. He is expected to inaugurate the project at around 12 noon after which he will address a public gathering.  

    08:53 (IST)13 Dec 2021
    ‘New Kashi’ now shining on global horizon of development: Yogi Adityanath

    “This grand Dham, an important center of spirituality and culture, will also become a factor in the growth of service sector, tourism and employment. ‘New Kashi’ is now shining on the global horizon of development,” Yogi Adityanath says in a tweet. 

    08:49 (IST)13 Dec 2021
    Senior Cabinet ministers to attend Puja ceremonies across the country

    Other than chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attending the mega event in Varanasi, senior Cabinet ministers will be a part of Puja ceremonies at prominent temples across the country in a bid by the BJP to make the Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration a big national event.  

    The scale of the project was such it is now spread over a massive area of about five lakh square feet, whereas earlier premises were limited to just around 3,000 square feet. Despite the Covid pandemic, the work on the project has been completed on schedule, the PMO said. Posters have been put up on ornate lampposts in streets near the iconic temple--one of the 12 Jyotirlingas-- hailing Modi for "realising the vision of this project". The current structure of the temple was constructed by Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar around 1780 and in the 19th century, Maharaja Ranjit Singh had got it crowned with a golden shikhar
