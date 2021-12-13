Modi in Varanasi Live Updates: PM to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in mega BJP event today

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Inauguration Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the phase one of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today. PM Modi will dedicate to people the ambitious project in the heart of Varanasi after offering prayers at the ancient temple that draws massive number of visitors from India and abroad.
A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in the phase one of the project, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement. These will provide a variety of facilities to pilgrims, including ‘suvidha kendras’, tourist facilitation centre, ‘vedic kendra’, ‘mumukshu bhavan’, ‘bhogshala’, city museum, viewing gallery and food court among others.
Highlights
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav has started off another battle of credit by claiming that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi was approved during his term and there was documentary evidence of it. Read More
PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crore. He is expected to inaugurate the project at around 12 noon after which he will address a public gathering.
“This grand Dham, an important center of spirituality and culture, will also become a factor in the growth of service sector, tourism and employment. ‘New Kashi’ is now shining on the global horizon of development,” Yogi Adityanath says in a tweet.
Other than chief ministers of BJP-ruled states attending the mega event in Varanasi, senior Cabinet ministers will be a part of Puja ceremonies at prominent temples across the country in a bid by the BJP to make the Kashi Vishwanath Dham inauguration a big national event.